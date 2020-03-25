Bayern Munich facing competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for Leroy Sané's signature
Danny Lardner
Leroy Sané now has offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as Bayern Munich, according to reports from Sport BILD.
The German winger has long been a transfer target for Hasan Salihamidzic's Bayern Munich, but recent reports indicate that Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in Sané.
While the Munich sporting director is ‘adamant’ he wants the 24-year-old at the club, the Bundesliga side have also shown interest in Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
BILD have reported that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have offered a contract to Sané.
Last week, a meeting took place between Bayern Munich's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and LIAN Sports, the company that represents Leroy Sané, in Munich - hinting that the Bavarians are still well ahead in the race to seal the German's signature.
