City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Bayern Munich 'given the green light' to sign Man City winger - £70 million fee mentioned

Harry Winters

Bayern Munich are hoping to finally get the signature of Manchester City winger Leroy Sané this summer for a fee of around £70 million according to the Mirror, despite Christian Falk of Sport BILD suggesting the German champions are hoping to land the 24 year old for less than that.

The news regarding a potential fee for Sané comes after Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick reportedly gave the Bayern board the 'green light' to launch a fresh attempt to sign Sane after failing to agree a deal in the past two transfer windows.

liverpool-v-man-city-fa-community-shield (1)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sané is yet to feature in a competitive game for City this season after sustaining knee ligament damage in the Community Shield back in early August. He had a blistering second season with the club in which the German was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year for his 13 goals and 14 assists. However, since failing to make the cut for Germany’s World Cup squad that summer, the winger has seemingly struggled to find his form.

The winger has failed to agree a new deal at the Etihad thus far; and as he heads into the final year of his current deal, chances of him signing a new contract seem extremely unlikely. Sané’s new agents, LIAN Sports, are understood to be increasing their efforts to secure the winger's move back to Germany, though there have been contradictory reports on what sort of fee could be offered to the Blues.

fbl-hkg-man-city-kitchee-friendly
Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Bayern are yet to decide on a potential fee but are hoping to pay less than £70 million for the City winger due to the predicted distortion of the transfer market due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Manchester City are however understood to want around €85 million for Sane which is significantly less than the £137 million City reportedly wanted last summer. The resumption of the Bundesliga season is also apparently effecting Bayern Munich's thinking as they wait to see if the German 2019/20 campaign will resume in May.    

The other obvious factor is the fact Sane will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at City; which means this could be City’s last opportunity to make any real money on the player after paying Schalke a reported £46.5 million in 2016. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City winger 'definitely' wants to sign for Bayern Munich next summer

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané 'definitely' wants to sign for Bayern Munich this summer, according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Premier League defender reveals his 'dream' of working with Pep Guardiola

Arsenal defender David Luiz has revealed that it was his 'dream' to work 'with [Pep] Guardiola', in conversation with ESPN Brazil.

markgough96

Serie A defender to choose between Man City, Man United & PSG for new destination

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is set to leave Napoli this summer, say Repubblica, and Manchester City are one of a trio of clubs hoping to sign the defender.

markgough96

Man City defender 'crazy' about a move to Barcelona - straight swap ruled out

Man City defender João Cancelo is 'crazy' about signing for Barcelona, believing it to be the club best suited him.

richarddugdale

Man City have been 'in touch' with Sergio Agüero replacement - €111 million release clause mentioned

Manchester City are eyeing up Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez and could pay his €111m release clause to bring him to the club.

richarddugdale

Ajax defender confesses he'd 'really like' a move to Man City one day

Edson Alvarez, a summer signing for AFC Ajax, has confessed his desire to one day play for Manchester City.

harryasiddall

“I want to go to Man City; it would be great for my career" - South American right-back reveals career ambition

Peruvian youngster Kluiverth Aguilar has confirmed in a recent interview that he would like a move to Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Independiente launch 'Operation Aguero' in a bid to tempt him into a summer move

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be on the move from the club a little earlier than expected, with the current boss of Independiente keen to sign him in the summer.

harryasiddall

Leroy Sane's new representatives speak out regarding a move to Bayern Munich

The new representatives of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, LIAN Sports, have spoken out for the first time regarding the ongoing transfer saga involving Bayern Munich, as reported by SPORTBILD.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'weighing up' paying Inter stars €111 million release clause - player 'not convinced' on joining club

Manchester City look to be considering a move for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez; however, the player does not himself seem set on a move just yet.

harryasiddall