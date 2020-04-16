Bayern Munich 'given the green light' to sign Man City winger - £70 million fee mentioned

Bayern Munich are hoping to finally get the signature of Manchester City winger Leroy Sané this summer for a fee of around £70 million according to the Mirror, despite Christian Falk of Sport BILD suggesting the German champions are hoping to land the 24 year old for less than that.

The news regarding a potential fee for Sané comes after Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick reportedly gave the Bayern board the 'green light' to launch a fresh attempt to sign Sane after failing to agree a deal in the past two transfer windows.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sané is yet to feature in a competitive game for City this season after sustaining knee ligament damage in the Community Shield back in early August. He had a blistering second season with the club in which the German was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year for his 13 goals and 14 assists. However, since failing to make the cut for Germany’s World Cup squad that summer, the winger has seemingly struggled to find his form.

The winger has failed to agree a new deal at the Etihad thus far; and as he heads into the final year of his current deal, chances of him signing a new contract seem extremely unlikely. Sané’s new agents, LIAN Sports, are understood to be increasing their efforts to secure the winger's move back to Germany, though there have been contradictory reports on what sort of fee could be offered to the Blues.

Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Bayern are yet to decide on a potential fee but are hoping to pay less than £70 million for the City winger due to the predicted distortion of the transfer market due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Manchester City are however understood to want around €85 million for Sane which is significantly less than the £137 million City reportedly wanted last summer. The resumption of the Bundesliga season is also apparently effecting Bayern Munich's thinking as they wait to see if the German 2019/20 campaign will resume in May.

The other obvious factor is the fact Sane will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at City; which means this could be City’s last opportunity to make any real money on the player after paying Schalke a reported £46.5 million in 2016.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra