Bayern Munich Make Contact Over Swoop for Erling Haaland Amid Man City Interest - Robert Lewandowski Named Crucial Factor in Potential Deal

Bayern Munich have registered their interest in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, according to a new report, which has claimed that Robert Lewandowski could play a key role in a potential swoop.

Manchester City have been reported to be heavily interested in landing the Norway international when his £64 million release clause gets activated in the summer, with a cluster of elite European clubs expected to enter the race to sign the striker.

It was reported recently that the Premier League champions will have financial plans in place to sign Haaland, who is also attracting interest from Real Madrid - who have been named as the leading contenders to acquire the services of the 21-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Should Haaland opt to take up a new challenge in the Premier League, Manchester City will reportedly be in pole position to add the Leeds-born star to their ranks as they look to replace Sergio Aguero following their failure to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer.

However, the Sky Blues could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, who have initiated contact with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola over a potential move for the young forward should Robert Lewandowski decide against renewing his current deal at the Allianz Arena, according to German outlet Bild.

It has emerged that Haaland is expected to take a call on his future after holding talks with Borussia Dortmund by the end of February, while the Bundesliga side are ready to offer the former Red Bull Salzburg a fresh contract offer worth around €20 million-per-year.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland, who has emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Dortmund in 2020.

Barcelona's chances of truly being in the race for Haaland's services amid a financial crisis at the Camp Nou have come into question, and though Bayern Munich and PSG will also be interested, Manchester City could be confident of providing a 'more enticing proposition' to the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

While Manchester United hold an interest in signing the star forward, there are doubts about whether Haaland would be keen on a move to Old Trafford during what is clearly a period a transition at the club, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick already under pressure less than two months into his reign.

