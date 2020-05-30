City Xtra
Bayern Munich offer defender in a bid to sign Man City star

Danny Lardner

Bayern Munich have put left-back Lucas Hernandez on the table in their bid to sign City winger Leroy Sané, according to TZ, a Bavarian newspaper, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The transfer saga involving Sané has been drawn out since last summer - when Bayern's interest in the 24-year-old began. He may well have left Manchester last season, but a long-term injury sustained in the Community Shield essentially ruled out the transfer. 

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Despite his huge price tag, injuries have kept Hernandez from playing a key role in Munich. David Alaba's presence and the rise of Alphonso Davies in his place have since made his future at the club more unhopeful. 

With Sané looking eager to depart for Bayern, the offer of a good quality left-back at 24 years old might be the thing that persuades City to let Sané leave.

How Rodri has grown as a press-resistant midfielder at Manchester City

Rodri was one of the most highly-coveted midfielders in all of Europe last summer for a number of reasons. We take a look at his development during his time at Manchester City thus far.

Steve Zavala

Man City 'trailing' Uruguayan winger - talks with representatives already taken place

Manchester City are said to be 'trailing' one of Uruguay’s hottest prospects, Facundo Pellistri

Harry Winters

Man City 'interested' in Serie A centre-back - prepared to spend 'pretty penny' for the defender

Manchester City are claimed to be 'interested' in Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Man City loanee to return to club once season recommences

Manchester City loanee Aro Muric is to return to the club once the season recommences.

Nathan Allen

New Man City signing raises doubts over move to England - 'great chance' of staying one or two more months in Brazil

Manchester City's recent recruit Yan Couto has raised doubts over the possibility of moving to England when he turns 18 in a few days time, during an interview with Gazeta do Povo.

Freddie Pye

Man City winger and striker to head to Championship side following 'routine assessments' at training centre

Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha will return to complete their loan spells at Middlesborough following 'routine assessments' back at City.

Nathan Allen

Two Man City fixtures to be played at neutral venues

Manchester City's fixtures against Liverpool and Newcastle are set to be played at neutral venues due to police concerns.

harryasiddall

Anderlecht feared Vincent Kompany return to Man City to become assistant coach - defender set to receive 'bigger role' at club

Belgian club RSC Anderlecht feared a return to Manchester City for Vincent Kompany to become an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola following the departure of Mikel Arteta, according to HLN Sport.

Freddie Pye

Man City clash set to mark Premier League return in mid-June - midweek clash ahead of main schedule

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United are the two fixtures set to mark the return of Premier League football on Wednesday 17th June, according to an exclusive report from the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

Man City star 'open' to extending contract under one condition

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is open to entering negotiations for a new contract - under one condition.

harryasiddall