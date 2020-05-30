Bayern Munich offer defender in a bid to sign Man City star

Bayern Munich have put left-back Lucas Hernandez on the table in their bid to sign City winger Leroy Sané, according to TZ, a Bavarian newspaper, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The transfer saga involving Sané has been drawn out since last summer - when Bayern's interest in the 24-year-old began. He may well have left Manchester last season, but a long-term injury sustained in the Community Shield essentially ruled out the transfer.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Despite his huge price tag, injuries have kept Hernandez from playing a key role in Munich. David Alaba's presence and the rise of Alphonso Davies in his place have since made his future at the club more unhopeful.

With Sané looking eager to depart for Bayern, the offer of a good quality left-back at 24 years old might be the thing that persuades City to let Sané leave.

