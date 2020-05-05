City Xtra
Bayern Munich 'reach agreement' with Man City forward over a five-year contract

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane have reached an agreement over a five-year contract, while the German side have additionally deposited a fee of €40 million to act as a basis for negotiations with Manchester City over a transfer sum, according to SPORTBILD.

Some fans from both clubs may be relieved to hear of the news that this year-long saga could be on the verge of meeting it's conclusion, however there is no doubt about the quality of player that Manchester City could be about to lose.

According to the German newspaper, Bayern Munich have not only reached an agreement with Leroy Sane, but have also begun negotiating a fee with Manchester City. The Bundesliga side have 'deposited' a sum of €40 million which will act as a basis for these negotiations, but will aim to keep the final fee below €60 million - almost half of what City were valuing the winger at last summer.

arsenal-u23-v-manchester-city-u23-premier-league-2 (2)

Although some will understandably find the figures in question significantly lower than what the Germany international would normally be worth - two issues must be considered. Firstly, football will be dealing with a very different transfer market come the summer, following the financial implications of the COVID-19 crisis.

Secondly, Leroy Sane will not only be edging ever closer to becoming a free transfer with his contract entering the final year, but also, the player may have lost some value after not playing first-team football since his the ACL injury sustained against Liverpool in last August's Community Shield clash.

-----

Man City 'expected' to offer world class midfielder contract - new wage in excess of £280,000 a week

Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly 'not actively looking for a move' away from Manchester City this summer, despite the two-year Champions League ban.

Danny Lardner

Argentine defender 'in the plans' of Pep Guardiola - swap deal mentioned

Pep Guardiola has Argentine defender Lucas Quarta 'in his plans', with a potential swap with current player Nicolas Otamendi mentioned.

Danny Lardner

Gabriel Jesus set to return to Manchester amid COVID-19 crisis

Gabriel Jesus is travelling back to Manchester amid the current covid-19 crisis, with Manchester City preparing to return to training in the coming days ahead of a Premier League restart.

Freddie Pye

Man City aware they need to 'break their wage ceiling' to please star man

Manchester City are ready to sit down with the Belgian playmaker at the end of the season to discuss his future. City see De Bruyne as their star player and captain 'for the next five years'.

Matt Astbury

Plans for recognising the Man City career of David Silva revealed

David Silva’s time with Manchester City is drawing closer to its end and here’s how the English club is planning to celebrate a decade of brilliance from the Spaniard.

Shruti Sadbhav

Sergio Aguero captured in 20/21 Man City home kit has divided opinion

Manchester City's home kit for the 2020/21 season was surprisingly released on the US Puma website last night; so we got to work seeing how the leaked kit would look on Sergio Agüero.

harryasiddall

Significant clause in Leroy Sané's contract revealed

Leroy Sane’s rumoured transfer to Bayern Munich will reportedly earn his previous club Schalke a small percentage of the profit.

Shruti Sadbhav

Sergio Aguero claims Liverpool defender is ‘one of the best in the world’

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero shared his honest opinion about Liverpool's star defender in a candid conversation on social media.

Shruti Sadbhav

Puma release 2020/21 Man City home shirt on official website

Manchester City's home kit for next season was leaked by PUMA earlier this evening, on their official US website.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola makes pledge to Man City amid plans for the Premier League season to resume

Guardiola has reassured the club that he is ready to be on the touchline, should the Premier League resume soon, report the Express.

markgough96