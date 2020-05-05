Bayern Munich 'reach agreement' with Man City forward over a five-year contract

Bayern Munich and Leroy Sane have reached an agreement over a five-year contract, while the German side have additionally deposited a fee of €40 million to act as a basis for negotiations with Manchester City over a transfer sum, according to SPORTBILD.

Some fans from both clubs may be relieved to hear of the news that this year-long saga could be on the verge of meeting it's conclusion, however there is no doubt about the quality of player that Manchester City could be about to lose.

According to the German newspaper, Bayern Munich have not only reached an agreement with Leroy Sane, but have also begun negotiating a fee with Manchester City. The Bundesliga side have 'deposited' a sum of €40 million which will act as a basis for these negotiations, but will aim to keep the final fee below €60 million - almost half of what City were valuing the winger at last summer.

Although some will understandably find the figures in question significantly lower than what the Germany international would normally be worth - two issues must be considered. Firstly, football will be dealing with a very different transfer market come the summer, following the financial implications of the COVID-19 crisis.

Secondly, Leroy Sane will not only be edging ever closer to becoming a free transfer with his contract entering the final year, but also, the player may have lost some value after not playing first-team football since his the ACL injury sustained against Liverpool in last August's Community Shield clash.

