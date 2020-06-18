City Xtra
Bayern Munich risk antagonising Man City in latest development on star player

markgough96

Bayern Munich are continuing to insist that they will pay no more than €40m for Leroy Sané, report SportBild, with Manchester City unwilling to consider such a low offer. 

The German side, who officially retained their Bundesliga crown yesterday, are said to be trying to persuade City to accept the low offer by emphasising that in January they will be able to negotiate with Sané as a free agent.

City face the dilemma of either accepting Bayern's tough stance and selling Sané for a reduced fee, or refusing to accept such a derisory sum at the risk of losing the star for free next summer upon the expiration of his contract.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Bayern are also playing a dangerous game by insulting City with an offer that clearly undervalues Sané, notwithstanding that he will be a free agent next summer.

Ultimately, it would be wise to expect that the two clubs will agree a fee for the German international rather than allow the saga to drag on for another season. However, it remains to be seen on whose terms that will be. 

Sané has been training with the first-team ahead of the Premier League's return to action on Wednesday evening, with Pep Guardiola's side set to face Arsenal. 

