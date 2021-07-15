Bayern Munich Stance on Robert Lewandowski Revealed Amid Man City Interest

Not long after Manchester City had initially been linked with Robert Lewandowski by reports in England, German newspaper BILD have reported Bayern Munich's stance on the striker.

The link between Manchester City and the Polish international has at least added a little seasoning to the story of the ongoing pursuit for Harry Kane, with a £100 million bid for the Englishman turned down, and another expected in the coming weeks.

Manchester City CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak has made it clear on multiple occasions that the Premier League champions will go big in their bid to replace club legend Sergio Agüero, which everyone now expects them to do.

Many high-profile players have been linked with a move to the Etihad since the announcement of the Argentinian's departure, but the Mail report was the first time Manchester City have seriously been linked with Robert Lewandowski.

While Harry Kane is still said to be the main target for Manchester City, frustrations with the transfer have been made made known, and so it's unsurprising that links with other players have begun to arise.

However, BILD say that not only have Bayern Munich received no request from Manchester City for Lewandowski, but it's been made clear that the European Golden Shoe winner "will not be sold".

With two years left on his current contract, it's suggested that one of the reasons behind the transfer rumour is an attempt to leverage the German giants into offering a better contract to the 32 year-old.

The link between "Lew" and Manchester City seems to benefit both parties. If Manchester City are seen to be shopping elsewhere, it could halt Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy from continuously playing hardball with the fee for Kane - in theory.

Chelsea are said to be on the hunt for a more prolific striker themselves, and have also been linked with Lewandowski.

The 41 goal-a-season striker is said to be happy in Germany, though. BILD go on to say the only club he would entertain leaving the Bundesliga Champions for is his dream team; Real Madrid.

