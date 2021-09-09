Bayern Munich Star 'Dreaming' of Premier League Move - Man City And Liverpool Among Those Interested

The France international, who joined Bayern from Juventus in 2017, has played a key role in the German side's success in recent seasons, famously netting the winner in their 1-0 victory over PSG in the Champions League final last season.

After emerging through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, the 25-year-old has made his name as one of the best wide players across the globe, and has a host of silverware to show for it.

However, with just two years left on his existing deal in Bavaria, Coman could be heading for an exit if he doesn't extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, with several top sides across Europe keeping tabs on the winger.

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin De Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About Man City Outfield Ambitions

As per French outlet Le10sport, Bayern aren't making progress in convincing Coman to renew his deal at the club, with Coman looking more likely to depart the club, possibly before his current contract runs out.

Moreover, Bayern would want to cash in on him in the next year to avoid the risk of losing the forward for nothing in 2023, with the likes of PSG and Juventus reportedly eyeing a move for Coman.

It has further been stated that Coman 'dreams' of a move to England, with City and Liverpool named as potential suitors, and there is little doubt that the attacker will have trouble in a hunt for a new destination should he decide against committing his future to Bayern.

READ MORE: Man City Join Premier League Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona Star Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

City, who bolstered their wide options by securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in August, could pounce on the opportunity of landing one of the most skilful, pacey and direct wingers across Europe.

With Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling yet to extend their contracts at the Etihad Stadium past 2023, the Premier League champions would certainly be in the conversation if Coman decides to start a new chapter in his career.

The pull of former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola and the chance to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to stay in the east side of Manchester till 2025, could help persuade the Paris-born star to join City, who could bid farewell to Bernardo Silva next summer.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra