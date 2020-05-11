City Xtra
Bayern Munich star 'on the radar' of Pep Guardiola - Man United also interested

Matt Astbury

Bayern Munich's emerging star, Alphonso Davies was 'on the radar' of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola since his friends at the club 'raved' about the youngsters talent, in a report by the Mirror.

The left-back position at Manchester City is an area which definitely needs to be addressed, with there being no credible backup to Benjamin Mendy, who has been riddled with injuries during his time at the Etihad.

tsg-1899-hoffenheim-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-bundesliga
(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mirror, City manager Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on 19-year-old Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies. The Canadian would be the perfect fit for Guardiola's philosophy, where full-backs are an integral part of his success. 

However, City would face tough competition for Davies' signature, with cross-town rivals Manchester United also interested in signing the teenager. 

