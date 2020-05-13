Bayern Munich weigh up fresh bid for Man City forward - package fee mentioned

Bayern Munich are set to launch a new approach for Leroy Sane following a previous offer that was reported to have been laughed off by the current Premier League champions, according to the Telegraph.

The latest twist in the year-long Sane saga is yet again, one that seems to favour the Bundesliga outfit, with news coming from the Telegraph suggesting officials at the Allianz Arena are prepared to launch another attempt to sign the German winger.

According to the Telegraph on Wednesday evening, Bayern Munich are weighing up a bid of more than £50 million for the 24-year-old when the summer transfer window opens for business. The German champions believe it will require a package worth around €65 million to sign the winger, and should a deal be agreed, personal terms would be 'straight forward'.

The latest fees concerning a potential deal are around half of Manchester City's valuation last summer. It was claimed last July that City valued their star winger in the region of £120-£140 million, although complications regarding talks and ultimately the injury sustained against Liverpool at Wembley meant any deal being struck was postponed until he regained fitness.

