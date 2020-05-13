City Xtra
Bayern Munich weigh up fresh bid for Man City forward - package fee mentioned

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich are set to launch a new approach for Leroy Sane following a previous offer that was reported to have been laughed off by the current Premier League champions, according to the Telegraph.

The latest twist in the year-long Sane saga is yet again, one that seems to favour the Bundesliga outfit, with news coming from the Telegraph suggesting officials at the Allianz Arena are prepared to launch another attempt to sign the German winger.

According to the Telegraph on Wednesday evening, Bayern Munich are weighing up a bid of more than £50 million for the 24-year-old when the summer transfer window opens for business. The German champions believe it will require a package worth around €65 million to sign the winger, and should a deal be agreed, personal terms would be 'straight forward'.

GettyImages-1147391787

The latest fees concerning a potential deal are around half of Manchester City's valuation last summer. It was claimed last July that City valued their star winger in the region of £120-£140 million, although complications regarding talks and ultimately the injury sustained against Liverpool at Wembley meant any deal being struck was postponed until he regained fitness.

History makers, Record breakers - The story of Manchester City's Centurion season

Two years ago, Manchester City wrote themselves into football history by being the first side to reach 100 points. Harry Winters talks us through the story of that remarkable season...

Harry Winters

Man City to offer refunds for remaining six home Premier League games

Manchester City have begun writing to supporters with valid match tickets for the remaining six home Premier League games to confirm that the club will be offering supporters full refunds.

Freddie Pye

Man City keeping tabs on two Premier League left-backs - but Bayern Munich prepare to offer defender for Leroy Sané

Man City are interested in two left-backs currently playing in the Premier League, but are also exploring a deal to land David Alaba, say 90min.

markgough96

Wingers transfer hits impasse with Man City's asking price the 'crux of the matter' - double the valuation of Bayern Munich

Discussions between City and Bayern Munich over the sale of Leroy Sane could reach a stalemate due to differing valuations of the player, say FT Redaktion.

markgough96

Huge player-exchange deal between Man City, Inter Milan and Barcelona discussed

A complex transfer deal between City, Inter and Barcelona involving the sale of Cancelo and the signing of Semedo has been discussed, say Corriere dello Sport.

markgough96

"This is embarrassing" - Some Man City fans react to the 2020/21 Puma product leaks

Manchester City fans react to the latest leaks of Puma products going on sale next season...

harryasiddall

Remarkably Relentless - The run which won Manchester City the 2018/19 title

One year on from Manchester City winning their fourth Premier League title down on the south coast, Harry Winters looks back at the enthralling run which powered the Blues over the line.

Harry Winters

Man City looking at several new additions in the upcoming transfer window

A new full-back, two centre-backs and a Leroy Sané replacement seem on the agenda for the current Premier League champions in the next transfer window.

Hamish MacRae

"I'm not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be." - Man City star shares his thoughts on footballs return

Winger Raheem Sterling has shared his thoughts as footballs takes another step towards returning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

harryasiddall

"If you hit me hard, you won't be in the next game!" - Riyad Mahrez shares funny Pep Guardiola training ground story

Riyad Mahrez has recently shared a very funny training ground story concerning City manager Pep Guardiola.

harryasiddall