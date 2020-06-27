City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Bayern Munich's move for Man City star dependent on sale of Spanish midfielder

Alex Farrell

Leroy Sané’s proposed move to Bayern Munich this summer depends on the German champions receiving a transfer fee for Thiago Alcantara, according to Christian Falk at SPORT BILD.

Though Sané would prefer a move to the Bundesliga to materialise this year, he would also be happy to bide his time and open negotiations for a free transfer in January.

This of course puts the Bavarian side in a strong position, and it now appears that they will only open their chequebook should they receive a bid for Thiago Alcantara.

Despite this condition, no such offer has been made for the Spaniard, and there is no mention of any potential swap deal for the two players.

Recent reports had also indicated that Bayern’s valuation of Sané was a mere €40m, causing talks to stall and City to take a step back from the negotiating table.

With the club also appearing to lack the funds for any such deal, the chances of a transfer being completed this year appear to be evaporating fast.

However, whether this summer or next, it appears that Sané’s departure for the Bundesliga is now only a matter of time.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Highly-rated Premier League youngster emerges as Man City target to replace Leroy Sané

Burnley's Dwight McNeil is on the radar of City as a possible replacement for Leroy Sane, reports ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

markgough96

Ask The Opposition - Newcastle United vs Man City (w/ NUFC360)

Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions following Manchester City's 2-1 loss against Chelsea, and if it wasn't already, attention now firmly turns to other avenues offering silverware for the remainder of the campaign.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City travel to the North-East this weekend to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals - with a trip to Wembley at stake. Here's how we think Pep Guardiola will line-up in this one...

Rob Milarvie

Kalidou Koulibaly set to sign five-year deal at Man City in £72 million deal

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Manchester City this summer, in a deal worth £72 million, according to reports.

harryasiddall

by

DickManCity

Man City 2020/21 pre-match home shirt revealed

With the 2019/20 Premier League season edging ever closer to it's conclusion, more and more leaks are surfacing of what Manchester City will be sporting in the 2020/21 season - and this time it's the pre-match shirt.

harryasiddall

Date and time of Champions League quarter final draw revealed

The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draws will take place on the 10th of July, according to Sky Sports.

Nathan Allen

A Week in the City - BT Sport's Liverpool Love-In

So, on Thursday night Manchester City went to Stamford bridge to play against Liverpool. Only Manchester City weren’t actually playing, it was just Liverpool involved in the game...

Joe Butterfield

Real Madrid defender 'likes' the option of a move to Man City - Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also interested

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi has an offer from City, alongside Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and 'likes' the prospect of signing for Guardiola's side.

markgough96

Man City prepare to face offers from Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle for defender

Manchester City are ready to allow John Stones to leave the club, say Football Insider, with Everton, Arsenal, and Newcastle all interested.

markgough96

Man City beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet

Manchester City have beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet, Josh Adam, according to reports.

harryasiddall