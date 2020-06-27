Bayern Munich's move for Man City star dependent on sale of Spanish midfielder

Leroy Sané’s proposed move to Bayern Munich this summer depends on the German champions receiving a transfer fee for Thiago Alcantara, according to Christian Falk at SPORT BILD.

Though Sané would prefer a move to the Bundesliga to materialise this year, he would also be happy to bide his time and open negotiations for a free transfer in January.

This of course puts the Bavarian side in a strong position, and it now appears that they will only open their chequebook should they receive a bid for Thiago Alcantara.

Despite this condition, no such offer has been made for the Spaniard, and there is no mention of any potential swap deal for the two players.

Recent reports had also indicated that Bayern’s valuation of Sané was a mere €40m, causing talks to stall and City to take a step back from the negotiating table.

With the club also appearing to lack the funds for any such deal, the chances of a transfer being completed this year appear to be evaporating fast.

However, whether this summer or next, it appears that Sané’s departure for the Bundesliga is now only a matter of time.

