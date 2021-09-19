Belgian Midfielder Advised Against Joining Man City in Favour of Rival Premier League Club

A highly-rated Belgian youngster has been urged not to join Manchester City, according to one former international of the Belgium national team.

Charles De Ketelaere is one of Europe’s fastest rising young talents and the versatile 20-year-old is likely to have developed a slew of admirers following his impressive exploits across the previous 12 months.

De Ketelaere currently plies his trade for boyhood side Club Brugge and the youngster has so far made a total of 77 appearances and has recorded 11 goals for the reigning Belgian champions.

The 20-year-old was handed his debut for the Belgium national team in November of last year and due to his rising stock, many of Europe’s top sides are likely to have scouted De Ketelaere.

However, the youngster has been told to turn down Manchester City and instead join an alternative Premier League club.

According to Sport Witness, who have relayed a report by Belgian outlet Voetbal 24, Charles De Ketelaere has ‘been urged’ not to join Manchester City should they come calling and to instead sign for an ‘intermediate club’.

During a discussion with HLN Sportcast regarding De Ketelaere’s next move - speaking after Club Brugge’s 1-1 impressive draw with PSG in the Champions League, former Belgium international Marc Degryse stated, “Manchester City still seems a bit too high for me." He added, “But maybe first an intermediate step, to a club that has ambition.”

Degryse then suggests that De Ketelaere should join a team such as “Leicester City, for example. If you can continue to grow there, then the sky is the limit.”

Charles De Ketelaere is one of the most highly-regarded young talents across European football, however, as City currently possess a plethora of top-quality attacking talent, recruiting the youngster is unlikely to be a priority.

Moreover, Marc Degryse’s suggestion that De Ketelaere’s should join a club smaller than Manchester City as it would be more beneficial to his development may be wise - as the youngster would almost certainly benefit from more regular game time, which is something that the Sky Blues would be unable to initially offer.

