Belief That Man City Can Strike Harry Kane Deal for £120M - Talks Set to 'Escalate' With Tottenham Next Week

Manchester City have held talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding the transfer of Harry Kane, and there is a feeling that the situation could 'escalate' next week, according to the latest information.

City have long deemed the recruitment of a striker as a priority this summer, and Pep Guardiola - along with the club’s hierarchy - have considered Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane as their primary target.

The England captain has appeared in a total of 336 matches for the North London side and has recorded 221 goals, however Kane has grown disillusioned with Spurs in recent months and is now understood to be seeking an exit.

Manchester City and Harry Kane both intend on working together next season, however, an agreement between the Premier League champions and Spurs must be reached should the player secure his aim of moving to the North-West of England.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Manchester City and Tottenham have held talks this week regarding a possible transfer of Harry Kane, and such talks are expected to 'escalate' next week - following the two clubs facing one another in Sunday’s opening weekend Premier League fixture.

In the article, Jack Gaughan notes that the Premier League champions value the England captain at around £120 million, while it is also thought that a deal could be struck at that price, with additional clauses included.

Pep Guardiola has publicly declared his desire to work with Harry Kane at Manchester City, and the feeling is believed to be mutual, as the 28 year-old is understood to be keen on a move to the blue side of Manchester.

Owing to his renowned goal-scoring proficiency, as well as his excellent playmaking ability, Harry Kane is seen by Manchester City as the man to fill the void created by Sergio Aguero’s departure.

However, the club faces the unenviable task of finding an agreement with Daniel Levy – a notoriously tough negotiator.

Levy is understood to be reluctant to sell his star player, however, Harry Kane himself believes that he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the Spurs chairman, allowing him to leave the club this summer.

