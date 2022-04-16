Benfica and Manchester City Involved in 'Ongoing Conversations' Over Highly-Rated Winger

Recent information emerging from Portugal has revealed that Manchester City have 'set their sights' on Benfica B winger, Diego Moreira over a potential move to England.

It is relatively safe to say that Manchester City’s track record of signing Benfica academy graduates has been a case of all hits and no misses.

The likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias comprise an incredible quartet of players that have learned the tricks of the trade at the illustrious academy.

With the Portuguese academy being a conveyor belt for some of the finest up-and-coming talents in football, the Premier League champions may be considering the prospect of bringing another of their unearthed gems to the blue side of Manchester.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire As per the latest information provided by journalist Bruno Andrade, Manchester City have set their ‘sights’ on Benfica B forward, Diego Moreira. It has further been revealed that ‘ongoing conversations’ have already taken place with City to get a potential deal for the 17-year old over the line. IMAGO / sport pictures-Razvan Pasarica Diego Moreira is known to have made waves in the UEFA Youth League this term, with four goals and three assists to his name across eight appearances. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The talented winger is naturally left-footed, capable of operating on either flank and blessed with quick feet, as his impressive displays have drawn comparisons to former Manchester United wideman, Nani.

While there is no denying Diego Moreira’s high ceiling within the game, it would be premature to expect the teenager to break into the Manchester City senior squad immediately if the move comes to fruition.

Much like in the case of Kayky, the Benfica academy talent would be expected to impress while plying his trade for the Elite Development Squad (EDS) before minutes for the senior team can even become a reality.

However, if Manchester City have earmarked Diego Moreira as one to watch, it would not be astute to bet against their sharp eye for talent.

