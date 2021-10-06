Benfica Striker's Agent Hints at Man City Approach - Pep Guardiola Started Monitoring Transfer Target Last Year

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to a new report.

Despite having a wealth of talent in midfield, the Premier League champions are seeking to compete on all fronts without a recognised striker in their ranks following Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona in the summer.

Following their failed pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City could still be in the market for a striker in the January transfer window, or decide to hold out until next summer to acquire a world-class centre-forward.

Darwin Nunez, who joined Benfica from Almeria in 2020, has netted six times in eight outings so far this season, has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking prospects since he moved to Portugal

As per Portuguese outlet Record, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Nunez is 'on the radar' of a few European sides, including Manchester City, who are among the clubs who have made an approach for ths forward.

It has further been stated that City boss Pep Guardiola has held an interest in the Uruguayan striker since his move to Benfica last summer, and that the Catalan wanted to keep an eye on his start to life in the Liga Bwin.

The striker's agent Edgardo Lasalvia said, in an interview with the newspaper: “He (Nunez) is focused on Benfica. He wants to repay the trust they have placed in him and win titles this season."

Nunez, who has a release clause worth €150 million in his existing contract, which runs until 2025, was reportedly watched by scouts sent by City in his side's 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, when the attacker netted a brace.

While City have also been linked with a swoop for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dušan Vlahović in recent months, Nunez could prove to be a sensational acquisition should the Etihad hierachy manage to win the race for his signature.

Though City have recovered from a shaky start to the season, it remains to be seen if they will decide against entering the January transfer market in the hunt for a striker to boost their chances of challenging on all fronts.

However, it is certainly possible that the Manchester outfit will hold out until next summer to acquire a classical number nine, which will certainly have a say in their chances of retaining their Premier League crown this term.

