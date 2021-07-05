Benjamin Mendy Attracts Significant Interest, Two Confirmed Departures - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #23

We're now only three games away from the end of the delayed European Championships, so expect the Manchester City transfer window mill to spin that little bit faster.

As soon as the likes of Harry Kane and co depart from their respective national team duties this summer, the rumours will accelerate, as players look to secure moves in time for pre-season.

As always, we've got you covered with all the latest transfer gossip coming from the club over the weekend...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6.5

Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy over the weekend, Tottenham's newly-appointed director of football Fabio Paratici opened up on the situation surrounding Harry Kane for the first time since his arrival at the club.

Kane has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City this summer, but after an initial £100 million opening bid was rejected by Daniel Levy and co, Paratici has maintained the firm stance on the part of Spurs regarding their star striker.

Paratici explained, “We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal. I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy Harry Kane too. He’s one of the best strikers in the world."

What else could we really expect?

Manchester City will come calling once again after the European Championships, and this time with an improvement on their opening offer, and only then will we see how long Tottenham are prepared to hold out on this one.

There's been a further update by the Athletic's Tottenham Hotspur correspondent, Charlie Eccleshare who says relations between Manchester City target Harry Kane and Daniel Levy are "pretty much broken."

This comes after the Tottenham striker let it be known publicly, on the Overlap YouTube channel with Gary Neville, that he wants to leave this summer.

Danny Ings - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Before you panic and believe that the rumour rating above is related to Danny Ings' chances of joining Manchester City as the Sergio Aguero replacement this summer, let me just clarify - this is the rating of the report surrounding the latest on his contract.

According to an exclusive report from David Ornstein of the Athletic on Monday, Ings has turned down a four-year contract at Southampton and the opportunity to become the best paid player in the club's history as he searches for higher level football.

But what does this mean for Manchester City?

You can find our full overview of the situation following the latest developments on Monday via clicking here.

Ben White - Rumour Rating: 5/10

According to TalkSport, Manchester City are 'monitoring developments' with Brighton centre-back Ben White. Arsenal and Everton are pushing for a deal, which could cost over £50 million.

The North London outfit are best placed, with reports throughout this week claiming a deal is very close.

The only way I see this link being plausible is if Aymeric Laporte leaves the club. Long story short, this is probably a play by Ben White's agent to get Arsenal to finalise a deal quicker.

Metinho - Rumour Rating: 10

A solid 10/10 on the rumour rating on this one, as Fabrizio Romano provides further details on the status of Brazilian midfielder Metinho's move to Manchester City and the City Football Group.

Romano writes that the teenager has now received his VISA and is set to fly to Europe in order to complete his move. However, it is reaffirmed that the player will be heading for France to join City Football Group owned Troyes.

'Here we go', as the man himself says.

Brian Barry-Murphy - Rumour Rating: 8.5

Our next piece of information concerns the youth academy, and the most high-profile coaching role in the set-up, as Manchester City seek to replace the recently departed Enzo Maresca - who left the City Football Academy to become the manager of Parma in Italy.

According to the reporting of Football Insider, former Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy is in talks with Manchester City to become their new Under-23s manager.

This backs up claims from Jack Gaughan of the Mail, who had previously reported that the 42 year-old was the 'frontrunner' for the position at the Manchester training base, and so gets a high rating.

Outgoings

Benjamin Mendy - Rumour Rating: 5/10

Someone who has not actually been in these round-ups before, surprising right?

On Sunday, Benjamin Mendy was linked with a move away from Manchester City, with the Frenchman reportedly among the potential options at left-back for Inter Milan this summer, according to the latest by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Then came Monday, and a step up in the reporting on the current situation, with Italian outlet SportMediaset stating that while it is thought that Pep Guardiola would be willing to let go of the defender for the right offer, Inter are 'weighing up a move'.

As much as a move away may suit all parties at this point, a club seriously spending money and paying the wages of such an injury prone player is severely doubtful.

Filip Stevanovic - Rumour Rating: 6/10

According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen have 'made contact' with Manchester City to discuss a loan move for winger Filip Stevanovic.

This does seem plausible.

It's probably the next step for what seems to be a City Football Group signing at face value, rather than an immediate Manchester City one.

Felix Nmecha - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

On Sunday evening, Manchester City academy prospect Felix Nmecha confirmed his departure from the club after 13 years in Sky Blue.

Nmecha, who is the younger brother of Lukas, has left the City Football Academy upon the expiry of his contract, and there have been reports that Manchester City did in fact make a proposal to the player to extend his stay and continue his development.

Nevertheless, along with Adrian Bernabe, the player has now left the club and will continue his development in the game elsewhere.

Kluiverth Aguilar - Rumour Rating: N/A

Some official news now, and it concerns yet more dealings on the loan front, as young Peruvian full-back Kluiverth Aguilar has joined City Football Group owned Lommel SK on a season-long loan.

Best of luck, Kluiverth!

Alexander Robertson - Rumour Rating: N/A

We're keeping it on the theme of official and confirmed stories now, as Manchester City have also confirmed that rising academy talent Alexander Robertson has joined Scottish side Ross County on a season-long loan.

Best of luck, Alex!

Other

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 7

He's a talent that a lot of people have been speaking about for several months now, and perhaps even more so given the apparent struggles to strike a deal for a big-money centre-forward this summer, but Monday brought about a significant update on the future of Liam Delap.

The teenage sensation has been linked with a multitude of loan moves away from the Etihad Stadium for the forthcoming season, with the likes of Millwall, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Cardiff among the names to hold an interest in the player.

But the latest information puts every single one of those suggestions to bed.

According to the information of Richard Cawley, Manchester City are not going to send Liam Delap on loan for next season, and want it is suggested that Pep Guardiola and the various other club officials want the former Derby County academy prospect in the first-team squad for new campaign.

This one gets a relatively high rating in our view. We already know that Delap would be joining first-team training sessions on a more frequent basis from the new season, so increased involvement in and around the first-team on the whole seemed a certainty.

