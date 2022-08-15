Report: Bernardo Silva Hasn't Made A Decision On His Future

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away to Barcelona for most of the current transfer window, with rumours stating the player is keen on the transfer. However, according to reports today the Portugal man is still undecided on his future.

Silva hasn't started either of Manchester City's first two Premier League games, further fuelling rumours of a departure. However, it is believed that City's stance on keeping the player remains the same, despite his absence from the starting eleven.

It is also apparent that fans of The Cityzens are also desperate for the midfielder to stay if the reception they gave him when he was substituted onto the pitch last game is anything to go by. Silva was brought off the bench in the 65th minute and received arguably the biggest cheer of the match, with the crowd continuing to chant his name for the next five minutes after his introduction.

IMAGO / Colorsport

While he may not have started for the Sky Blues yet this season, Silva has been a key player for the club for a number of years. The Portugal international has been incredibly impressive since joining from Monaco and was in brilliant form once again last season, registering 20 goal contributions in all competitions.

Rumours throughout the summer have suggested that Silva wants to join Barca but new reports today have emerged that have thrown these claims into doubt. Via Sport Witness, AS are reporting that the 27-year-old is yet to make a definitive decision on his future because there has been 'no formal offer' from the Catalan side.

The report also states that every day Barca go without launching a bid for the midfielder 'the more his price will rise' as City would need to buy a replacement for Silva should he leave, with this becoming a harder task the longer the window drags on.

As of now, it would be safe to assume that Silva will stay at City this season, with it seeming doubtful that Barcelona will be able to afford the playmaker due to their current financial struggles.

