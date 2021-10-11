    • October 11, 2021
    Bernardo Silva 'Enters the Sights' of European Giants - Man City Could Be 'Talked Into' January Loan Deal

    Fresh reports emanating from Italy have linked Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva with a move to Serie A giants Juventus.
    
    

    Bernardo Silva joined City in 2017 from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, and since joining the club, the Portuguese playmaker has played a crucial role in the club’s success under Pep Guardiola.

    A mercurial talent highly regarded for his intensity both on and off the ball, in addition to his passing and dribbling acumen, Bernardo Silva has been vital in the club lifting three Premier League titles since his arrival in the North-West of England.

    A popular figure amongst the Manchester City faithful, the Portuguese international is understood to be keen on a new challenge away from the club, and perhaps owing to this, a prominent Serie A side has been linked with a desire to acquire his services.

    As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in signing Bernardo Silva and have already ‘sounded out’ a potential arrangement with Manchester City.

    The report on Monday notes that owing to the Old Lady longing to recruit an ‘all-purpose’ midfielder, Silva has ‘entered into the sights’ of Juventus, and Massimiliano Allegri sees Bernardo as a player in the mould of club icon Claudio Marchisio.

    However, Sport Witness also relay information that claims Manchester City are unwilling to part with Bernardo Silva ‘on the cheap’, whilst the report also notes that the club could be ‘talked into’ agreeing an ‘interest loan’ from January until the end of the season - when the two sides would then discuss either an additional loan move or, a permanent deal.

    Before a deal for Bernardo Silva could take place, the Turin side would first need to move on several players such as Aaron Ramsey to make room for the City star's arrival, and only then will Juventus ‘intensify the negotiations’ for the Portuguese maestro.

    Regardless of Juventus’ keen interest, it is unlikely that Manchester City would be willing to part with Bernardo Silva midway through the season - a player who has played a key role for the side during the opening exchanges of the new campaign.

    This likely means that Bernardo Silva’s seemingly inevitable departure from the Etihad Stadium is likely to be delayed until next summer. 

