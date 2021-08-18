Bernardo Silva Intent on Moving to Spain Amid Barcelona & Atlético Madrid Interest - Man City Not Interested in Swap Deal

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure despite featuring heavily for the Premier League champions over the course of the previous campaign, with City boss Pep Guardiola admitting in a recent press-conference that Silva wants to leave the club before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

With City hot in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane after signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million, the Portugal international, alongside Gabriel Jesus, has been named as one of the most likely to seal an exit from the club this summer.

It has often being mentioned the Champions League finalists will need to offload at least one senior star to balance the books if they are to complete moves for the attacking duo, owing largely to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Times Sport, Silva wants to seal a move to the La Liga to be closer to his family, with the likes of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid vesting their interest in the playmaker, who has four years left on his current deal in east Manchester.

It is worth noting that though Barcelona were keen to include one of their fringe players as part of a player-plus-cash exchange deal to land Silva, City refused to entertain such approaches by stating that they will only accept cash for their man.

It has also been reported that the 26-year-old midfielder has been longing for a move for more than a year, and will be allowed move on if a suitor club table a cash-only offer that would convince the club to sell the former Monaco star.

It was mentioned previously that Silva's representatives were working behind the scenes in search of a possible new destination for the Lisbon-born star, who has four years left on his current deal in Manchester.

Despite bagging five goals and nine assists in 45 outings across all competitions for the Sky Blues last term, Silva admitted his unhappiness over failing to maintain his form over the course of the season after being asked to operate in different positions owing to his versatility, which made him a key player for Guardiola.

It has been stated previously that though Guardiola would like Silva to stay put, the Etihad hierarchy are willing to let the midfielder star leave to generate further revenue, which would aid them in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, with reports claiming that City will have offload at least one of their senior players if they are to stand a chance at signing the 28-year-old striker.

