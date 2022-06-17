Report: Bernardo Silva Has Asked To Leave Manchester City Following Barcelona Interest

Bernardo Silva is believed to have told Manchester City his desire to leave the club for Barcelona, according to report.

With Barca looking set to lose Frenkie De Jong this window and City looking to raise more funds in order to secure transfer targets Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella, the move could make sense for both parties.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Portuguese playmaker was once again a key part of Man City's team last season, notching 20 goal involvements in all competitions.

However, the blues need to raise funds to be able to bring in more players after completing the purchase of Erling Haaland. If Silva wants to leave it may be logical move for both parties to let 27-year-old leave, should Barca table an appropriate bid.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Silva has indeed already spoken with the club about his intention to leave and is already aware of Barcelona’s interest through his agent Jorge Mendes.

According to the report Silva and Mendes have “given the ok to city to negotiate if an offer from Barca arrives.”

The report states that the talks have been very cordial between the two parties and that he’s “delighted with the club’s treatment.”

Ferran Torres’ transfer to Barca is evidence of the fact that the club are unlikely to stand in the way of players who want to leave, especially players who have done so much for the club like Silva.

The only question that remains in this saga is whether Barca can raise the appropriate funds, given their financial situation and struggle to register players.

