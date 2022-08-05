Skip to main content

Report: Potential Bernardo Silva Replacement Lucas Paqueta Could Cost Manchester City €70million

According to reports, Lyon will demand €70million for Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta, amid speculation surrounding Bernardo Silva's future. 

While City are desperate to keep Silva it seems his future may lay elsewhere, with Barcelona informing the club they will bid for the Portugal man before the window shuts, and Silva himself reportedly set on the move. 

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Spanish giants all window, which has led The Cityzens to monitor alternative options in the event of his departure. One of the names that has been mooted is Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, who has impressed in the last two Ligue One seasons. 

The playmaker has registered 29 goal contributions in the last two campaigns in the French top flight and has attracted a lot of interest thanks to his spell in France. 

The Brazilian joined from Italian giants AC Milan in 2020 for a reported fee of £18million following a tough spell in Serie A. The attacking midfielder was unable to make an impact in Italy, scoring just one goal while at the San Siro and was sold at a loss, having been bought by Milan for a fee of £34million from Flamengo in 2018. 

However, the Brazil international has flourished while at Lyon and according to reports, the French side will be set to make a great deal of profit on Paqueta if any club were willing to meet their valuation of the player. Milanlive are reporting that Les Gones' valuation of the Brazil man is set at €70million and that Milan would be set to earn around £10million from the deal due to the 15% sell-on clause they inserted in Paqueta's Lyon deal. 

Whether the Sky Blues will move for the Brazilian hinges on Bernardo Silva's future, as the club are unlikely to bring in any additional midfielders if the Portugal midfielder remains at the club. 

However, with reports claiming that Barca are set to bid for the midfielder, and Pep Guardiola saying today that he wouldn't stand in Silva's way if he wanted to leave, it seems entirely possible that the Portugal man could be leaving the Etihad this summer. 

If that were to be the case then it would be safe to assume that Paqueta would be City's number one target to replace the Portuguese magician. However, it is still unclear whether the Sky Blues would be willing to meet Lyon's valuation of the Brazilian as the club are yet to enter negotiations with the French club. 

