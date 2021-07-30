Man City Star's Entourage Working on Exit 'Behind The Scenes' - Player Open to Move

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is pursuing a move away from the club this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure despite featuring heavily for the Premier League champions over the course of the previous campaign.

With Pep Guardiola's side hot in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, the Portugal international has been named as one of the 'most likely' to seal an exit from the club this summer.

It has often being mentioned the Champions League finalists will need to offload at least one senior star to balance the books if they are to complete moves for the attacking duo, owing largely to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also been reported that the 26-year-old midfielder has been longing for a move for more than a year, and will be allowed move on if a suitor club table a cash-only offer that would convince the Manchester side to sell the former Monaco star.

As revealed by 90min, Silva's representatives have been working behind the scenes in search of a possible new destination for the Lisbon-born star, who has four years left on his current deal in Manchester.

It has been stated previously that though Guardiola would like Silva to stay put, the Etihad hierarchy are willing to let the midfielder star leave to generate further revenue, which would aid them in their pursuit of their top transfer targets.

Despite bagging five goals and nine assists in 45 outings across all competitions for the Sky Blues last term, Silva admitted his unhappiness over failing to maintain his form over the course of the season after being asked to operate in different positions owing to his versatility, which made him a key player for Guardiola.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

It was reported last week that City will not be making a choice out of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, and instead will be signing both players this summer should their respective clubs agree to sell, which could then be followed by the sale of at least of the club's first-team players.

