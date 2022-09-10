Report: Bernardo Silva's Father Confirms Talks With Barcelona In The Summer

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer, but never any real concrete evidence of talks.

Various reports suggested there was numerous talks, and that has now been confirmed by Bernardo Silva's father.

He has now confirmed his son did speak to the club this summer, and that there were a lot of talks between the two camps.

Bernardo Silva's father has confirmed talks took place with Barcelona. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Mail Online, Bernardo Silva's father has confirmed that there was multiple talks between his son and Barcelona this summer in regards to a move.

Bernardo's father has stated that while there were a lot of talks between the club and player, as the window dragged on it was no longer the right time for a transfer to happen.

'There were a lot of talks, but no concrete offer was made at the times we thought were right,'.

'When it came, we realised it was no longer the right time for all parties involved. Things have to happen rationally and it wasn't the ideal scenario for Bernardo.'

Had Barcelona prioritised Bernardo's signing at the beginning of the window before Robert Lewandowski or Jules Kounde, he may very well be a Culer right now.

But the Catalan club stalled, and the longer the deal dragged on the less it made sense to Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona are expected to try for the player next summer or even in January, and it is likely we haven't heard the end of Bernardo Silva and Barcelona.

