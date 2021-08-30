Bernardo Silva’s Man City Future Now Holds ‘Strong Probability’ Ahead of Transfer Deadline

One journalist in Portugal has claimed there is a 'strong probability' that Bernardo Silva stays at Manchester City this summer.

It's news a lot of Manchester City fans will want to hear; David Novo from Record in Portugal has claimed there is now a 'strong probability that Bernardo Silva will stay at the club this summer.

Months and months of speculation has been rife about where's next for the Portuguese international, after Pep Guardiola confirmed in his press conference that Silva, amongst three or four others, had asked to leave the club.

Silva is thought to have preferred a move to Spain, with Atletico Madrid seen as the most likely destination.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola compares Ferran Torres to Jamie Vardy following brace against Arsenal

READ MORE: İlkay Gündoğan reacts to Man City's Champions League group-stage draw

However, as Fabrizio Romano exclusively told our YouTube channel about a month ago, a deal depends on if Atletico could facilitate the sale of Saul Niguez.

The Times' Paul Hirst has added to the story saying Silva discussed a potential move from Manchester City with his agent Jorge Mendes last week.

The agent notified Silva of an offer from AC Milan earlier in the week, but he was not interested. Neither Barcelona nor Atletico were able to match the club’s asking price of £50 million either.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola explains comments on Manchester City exit

READ MORE: Ferran Torres reveals key Pep Guardiola and Sergio Agüero advice following Arsenal brace

Silva has started in all three Premier League games so far this season and has so far reminded everyone of his immense quality.

After a thrilling performance at the weekend, Pep Guardiola said; "The year we won the Premier League, he was the best player. All I want is his happiness. He can play in a number of positions and today played exceptionally."

Many thought them comments could be interpreted to mean Silva had a departure lined up. As it turns out, the fan favourite could be staying after all.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra