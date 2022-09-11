Skip to main content

Billy Gilmour Could Be Suited To Manchester City According To Pundit

Pundit Pat Nevin has suggested that Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour could end up at Manchester City in the future.

Billy Gilmour has joined Brighton on a permanent deal this summer after struggling to impress on loan at Norwich City.

The Seagulls lost Yves Bissouma to Tottenham so were looking for a replacement for him and managed to acquire the services of the Scottish international on deadline day.

He has played for Chelsea on 22 occasions and on several times has impressed playing at the highest level for one of the biggest teams in the country.

The Scotland international made his Brighton debut in additional time in the 5-2 win against Leicester City and former Chelsea player Pat Nevin believes he can achieve at the highest level in the future.

Billy Gilmour, Brighton

Gilmour could end up at Manchester City

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport Pat Nevin said: "Billy Gilmour is at a crucial point in his career, and the move to Brighton is brilliant.

"It's the right move. Chelsea won't regret selling him because that's not the way they think as a club, but they may want to buy him back again.

"Four or five years down the line, I won't be surprised if he's playing in the Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea midfield, he's that technically good."

Last season Gilmour featured for The Canaries 24 times in the Premier League as Dean Smith's men finished bottom of the table going straight back down after gaining promotion under Daniel Farke.

He will be hoping to get more minutes under whoever Brighton's new boss will be after Graham Potter joined Chelsea.

