Report: Blackpool Close In On Securing Manchester City Youngster Morgan Rogers In Loan Deal

Blackpool have moved closer to securing Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers on loan, according to a report. The Seasiders are believed to have been tracking Rogers for a number of windows and it now appears the club will finally get their man.

The 19-year-old was signed from Midlands club West Brom in 2019, following a successful spell in their under-18 and under-23 squads. Rogers would go on to provide 11 goal contributions in 31 games for City's under-23 side, before being sent out on loan for the past two seasons.

Rogers spent half of the 2020/21 season at League One side Lincoln and impressed for the Imps. The winger notched ten goal contributions in 25 games, an impressive return for his first experience at a professional level.

The 19-year-old then made a step up and spent the duration of last season on loan at Championship club Bournemouth. However, this proved more of a struggle for the youngster, who only played 15 times and scored just one goal for the Cherries.

Despite his struggles last season, Championship club Blackpool appear to be interested in the winger. Sean McGinlay of Lancashire Live is reporting that the Tangerines have made progress on a loan deal to bring Rogers to the club, stating: "there is confidence that a deal can be reached for Blackpool to beat other Championship clubs to the signature of the winger."

While Rogers did struggle at Bournemouth last season it is important to remember that he was in a very talented team, which were ultimately promoted to the Premier League. The 19-year-old would face a lot less competition within a squad like Blackpool's, meaning it is likely he will have a more successful Championship experience next season.

Read More Manchester City Coverage