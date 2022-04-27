Borussia Dortmund Chief Drops Major Erling Haaland Future Hint Amid Manchester City Interest

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has revealed that a move to the Premier League for Erling Haaland 'wouldn't come as a surprise' to the Bundesliga side after a surge in reports recently linking the forward with Manchester City.

A glimpse at the recent speculation around the future of Erling Haaland seems to suggest one of the most sought-after forwards in world football has set his sights on a summer move to Manchester City over Real Madrid.

It was initially revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side had ‘agreed terms’ with the Norwegian’s representatives for a switch to the Etihad Stadium despite previous reports suggesting that Real Madrid were leading the race for the striker at one point.

“That (Haaland moving to the Premier League) wouldn't come as a complete surprise to us now,” as quoted by Sky Germany, translated as well as relayed by BVB Buzz.

According to a recent revelation by Spanish outlet COPE, City reportedly ‘believe’ that Haaland has ‘already decided his future’ about joining the Premier League champions in the following summer.

It has also been stated that while the player has been ‘uncommitted’ about deciding where his next destination lies, 'plans' proposed to him about his role at Manchester City have seemed to ‘convince’ him to choose the English giants as his future club.

While Borussia Dortmund have remained largely diplomatic about Erling Haaland’s future, Michael Zorc’s recent statement may be a sign that their asset is headed to the blue side of Manchester.

