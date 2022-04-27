Borussia Dortmund Chief Drops Major Erling Haaland Future Hint Amid Manchester City Interest
A glimpse at the recent speculation around the future of Erling Haaland seems to suggest one of the most sought-after forwards in world football has set his sights on a summer move to Manchester City over Real Madrid.
It was initially revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side had ‘agreed terms’ with the Norwegian’s representatives for a switch to the Etihad Stadium despite previous reports suggesting that Real Madrid were leading the race for the striker at one point.
Moreover, it was reported that the 21-year-old has ‘given the green light’ to a move to the Etihad Stadium by his father and former Manchester City star Alf-Inge Haaland in the upcoming transfer window.
Sources close to the Premier League champions further revealed that that ‘insiders at Real Madrid’ are ‘privately accepting’ that the Sky Blues are in pole position to win the race for the Borussia Dortmund sensation's signature.
After a host of credible sources’ revelations with regards to Manchester City closing in on a move for Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc appeared to drop a hint on whether the Leeds-born striker is headed to the Premier League next season.
“That (Haaland moving to the Premier League) wouldn't come as a complete surprise to us now,” as quoted by Sky Germany, translated as well as relayed by BVB Buzz.
According to a recent revelation by Spanish outlet COPE, City reportedly ‘believe’ that Haaland has ‘already decided his future’ about joining the Premier League champions in the following summer.
It has also been stated that while the player has been ‘uncommitted’ about deciding where his next destination lies, 'plans' proposed to him about his role at Manchester City have seemed to ‘convince’ him to choose the English giants as his future club.
While Borussia Dortmund have remained largely diplomatic about Erling Haaland’s future, Michael Zorc’s recent statement may be a sign that their asset is headed to the blue side of Manchester.
