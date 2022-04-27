Skip to main content

Borussia Dortmund Chief Drops Major Erling Haaland Future Hint Amid Manchester City Interest

Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc has revealed that a move to the Premier League for Erling Haaland 'wouldn't come as a surprise' to the Bundesliga side after a surge in reports recently linking the forward with Manchester City.

A glimpse at the recent speculation around the future of Erling Haaland seems to suggest one of the most sought-after forwards in world football has set his sights on a summer move to Manchester City over Real Madrid.

It was initially revealed that Pep Guardiola’s side had ‘agreed terms’ with the Norwegian’s representatives for a switch to the Etihad Stadium despite previous reports suggesting that Real Madrid were leading the race for the striker at one point.

Bellingham x Haaland BVB

Moreover, it was reported that the 21-year-old has ‘given the green light’ to a move to the Etihad Stadium by his father and former Manchester City star Alf-Inge Haaland in the upcoming transfer window.

Haaland Pre-Match Cover

Sources close to the Premier League champions further revealed that that ‘insiders at Real Madrid’ are ‘privately accepting’ that the Sky Blues are in pole position to win the race for the Borussia Dortmund sensation's signature.

Haaland New

After a host of credible sources’ revelations with regards to Manchester City closing in on a move for Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc appeared to drop a hint on whether the Leeds-born striker is headed to the Premier League next season.

That (Haaland moving to the Premier League) wouldn't come as a complete surprise to us now,” as quoted by Sky Germany, translated as well as relayed by BVB Buzz.

According to a recent revelation by Spanish outlet COPE, City reportedly ‘believe’ that Haaland has ‘already decided his future’ about joining the Premier League champions in the following summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has also been stated that while the player has been ‘uncommitted’ about deciding where his next destination lies, 'plans' proposed to him about his role at Manchester City have seemed to ‘convince’ him to choose the English giants as his future club.

While Borussia Dortmund have remained largely diplomatic about Erling Haaland’s future, Michael Zorc’s recent statement may be a sign that their asset is headed to the blue side of Manchester.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Gabriel Jesus vs RMA
News

Manchester City Forward Earns Ronaldo Comparison From Premier League Manager Amid Arsenal Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand28 minutes ago
imago1011596946h
Features/Opinions

The European Super League: One Year Later - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield47 minutes ago
imago1011601007h
News

Pep Guardiola Singles Out Two Manchester City Players For Special Praise After Real Madrid Win

By Harry Siddall58 minutes ago
imago1011605989h
News

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva Give Their Thoughts on Controversial Penalty Decision in Real Madrid Victory

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011603598h
News

"We Could Have Had More" - Bernardo Silva Delivers Honest Verdict After Champions League Win

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011606242h
News

Pep Guardiola 'Proud' of 'Fantastic' Manchester City Performance in Real Madrid Victory

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011601429h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Nathan Allen15 hours ago
imago1011575603h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Harry Siddall19 hours ago