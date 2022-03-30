Borussia Dortmund Chief Drops Major Hint on Manchester City Move for Erling Haaland Despite Real Madrid Interest

Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans Joachim Watzke has conceded that the German side cannot fend off interest from Manchester City in Erling Haaland owing to their financial muscle in a new interview this week.

Since the beginning of March, a series of reports from England, Spain and Germany have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It emerged last week that Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola rejected an offer from Manchester City - including a weekly salary package worth €600,000 - for the Borussia Dortmund forward in mid-March.

The Borussia Dortmund striker's camp have reportedly commissioned data analysis to explore what the best route would be for the youngster in the immediate future, with the former Red Bull Salzburg man holding the belief that his next move will play a key role in his ambitions of being the best player in the world.

While Manchester City have a clear career plan in mind for the Norwegian, Haaland's camp are reportedly carrying out extensive due diligence on the striker's next step ahead of what is undoubtedly a huge impending decision for the Borussia Dortmund superstar's career.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom have been led to believe that City are closing in on Haaland's signature and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Though City are reportedly cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports in early March suggested that Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.

