Borussia Dortmund Chief Lifts Lid on Erling Haaland Decision Claim Amid Manchester City and Real Madrid Interest
A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.
While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that Manchester City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
While City are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium 'imminently', according to recent reports from Germany.
It emerged last week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the weeks to follow.
However, Borussia Dortmund head of first-team football Sebastian Kehl has doubled down on the fact that there is not precise date or time for Haaland to make a decision on his future ahead of the summer despite what has been widely reported over the past week.
Speaking to DAZN Football this week, Kehl said: "There is no date and no statement about (when to decide the future of Erling) Haaland. A lot has been written in the last few days but much of it is not true," as relayed by Inside Futbol.
A number of reports coming from Spain since last week have shed light onto a growing sense of pessimism amongst the Real Madrid board over the La Liga giants' chances of closing a deal for Erling Haaland.
It has been revealed that several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom believe that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
It was reported recently by a highly reputable source close to the 13-time Champions League winners that Real Madrid have made 'no movement' in advancing their approach for Haaland yet - with a potential operation for the young attacker deemed as 'highly complex'.
While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.
It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.
