Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Man City winger - PSG also interested

Borussia Dortmund have moved to sign Manchester City winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (15), according to Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail.

PSG are reportedly also interested in the 15-year-old, but the Bundesliga club are well advanced in their move and are expected to win the race to sign Bynoe-Gittens.

Dortmund have found the academy systems of England a fruitful location to scout new talent, having signed Jadon Sancho from City in 2017, and Jude Bellingham from Birmingham last month.

The young winger has been tipped to emulate Jadon Sancho, and has put in several impressive performances for Manchester City and England's under-18 teams.

Bynoe-Gittens has played twice for City's under-18 side this season, scoring once - the fifth goal in a 5-2 win over Liverpool in September of last year. He has also made eight appearances for England under-15, under-16, and under-17 teams, scoring one one occasion.

