Borussia Dortmund Officials Believe Erling Haaland Has AGREED to Manchester City Transfer

In a new development surrounding the case of Erling Haaland and the Norwegian international's future, Borussia Dortmund bosses now believe the player has already agreed to his next move.

Following on from a significant number of developments from Spain, England, and Germany on the future of Erling Haaland, a new development from a high-ranking source in the latter has provided new information.

The latest development concerns the belief within the Borussia Dortmund camp surrounding the future of their prized asset, amid continued reports linking the player to the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

That source is BILD's Head of Football, Christian Falk who has offered insight on the situation via his social media channel on Wednesday night - in an update that will most likely get fans of Manchester City that little more excited.

IMAGO / Michael Weber According to the information of journalist Christian Falk, bosses at Borussia Dortmund now believe that Erling Haaland has already agreed to a transfer to Manchester City this summer ahead of the new season - in what would be a major blow to the hopes of other suitors including Real Madrid and Barcelona. IMAGO / Hartenfelser While no further details surrounding the agreement were provided by Falk on Twitter, additional reporting from BILD earlier on Wednesday suggested that Manchester City were willing to trigger the player's €75 million release clause and that a move away from the Bundesliga club was now 'imminent'.

As for the feeling within the Manchester City camp, the same report suggested that there have been 'intensive' discussions with the dressing room about the possibility of the 21 year-old centre-forward linking up with the squad from next season.

It has been clear for some time that Erling Haaland has been the number one priority target for Manchester City officials, however in the case of Sky Germany, there remains a minor belief that interest may remain in Harry Kane.

However, given the remarkably low release clause of £63 million for Erling Haaland, the initial financial outlay for the mere transfer of the player makes the deal for the former RB Salzburg man a no-brainer, even before his prolific goalscoring record is taken into consideration.

