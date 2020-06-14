City Xtra
Borussia Dortmund star 'would consider' returning to Man City - club 'left him in limbo'

harryasiddall

Borussia Dortmund star, and former Manchester City player, Jadon Sancho 'would consider' a move back to the club after being 'left in limbo' by the Bundesliga giants, according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun. 

With his move to cross-town rivals Manchester United hitting a bump in the road, he has reportedly told friends he would even consider going back to former club Manchester City, if they showed an interest.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been tracking the brilliant young winger, who is valued at £115 million.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain at the front of the queue, yet the chances of someone coming close to that fee are in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Borussia Dortmund are hoping to hang on to Sancho and are attempting to fend off any interest from top European clubs this summer. That being said, should any of the potential suitors make an official bid for the England International, Manchester City have the right to be made aware of such bid and subsequently have the opportunity to match or exceed any offer.

