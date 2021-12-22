Bournemouth Target Man City Defender for Summer Move - Key Factor to Decide Possibility of Transfer

Bournemouth are set to look into the possibility of signing Manchester City's Yan Couto on a loan deal in the summer, according to new information on Wednesday.

Yan Couto’s arrival at Manchester City in 2020 unfortunately coincided with the club having arguably two of the best right-backs in Europe on their books, in England international Kyle Walker and Portugal's Joao Cancelo.

As a result, the highly-rated Brazilian wonderkid was first sent on loan to Manchester City’s sister club Girona in Spain, and this season is spending the campaign at Portuguese giants Braga.

New information on Wednesday has shone some light on what could be next for the promising South American full-back, with one of the Championship's most prominent clubs targeting a swoop next summer.

This is according to the information of journalist Rudy Galetti, who claims that Yan Couto is on the list of ‘possible reinforcements’ as a loan option for AFC Bournemouth.

However, any move is seemingly dependant on whether the Cherries secure promotion to the Premier League next season, while they currently sit second in the Championship despite being winless in their last five games.

After gaining valuable first-team experience in the Spanish Segunda Division and the Primeira Liga, a potential loan spell at a Premier League club could do wonders for the right-back’s development.

Making eight starts in 15 league games for Braga this season, who currently find themselves in the race for a European place, Yan Couto is making steady progress in Portugal.

A factor that is essential for the 19-year old to note is that due to Joao Cancelo’s terrific displays as a left-back this season, a window of opportunity could open up for him to compete with the seemingly ageless Kyle Walker.

As things stand, it would be rather unrealistic to expect the Brazil youngster to make such a step up, which is why a loan spell to Bournemouth in the Premier League could be a gamechanger for the player.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra