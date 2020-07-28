City Xtra
Brazilian midfielder passes Man City medical ahead of €24M deal - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #2

markgough96

It's day two of City Xtra's daily transfer round-up, and it's been a busy day as the transfer market continues to wake from its slumber. There's a revelation about Kevin de Bruyne's future, talk of a Brazilian midfielder already passing a medical, and surprising news about David Silva.

All the above and more in our daily round-up of events...

ROUND-UP

-----

A match made in heaven

Fellow independent Manchester City account 9320pod claims that Kevin de Bruyne is loving life at the club - so much so that he has informed them that he is ready to commit the rest of his career to the Etihad Stadium, and will sign a new five-year deal 'in the coming months'.

That's undoubtedly music to all our ears. The Belgian midfielder has been the best player in England ever since he arrived, and one of the greatest in Europe too!

manchester-city-v-norwich-city-premier-league (7)

€24M for the next Fernandinho?

Gremio's teenage midfielder Diego Rosa (17) has reportedly passed a medical in Rio de Janeiro and is set to agree a five-year deal to join Manchester City, claims Brazilian outlet Zero Hora as relayed by Sport Witness.

The transfer fee is €10m, but it may rise to €24M. Not much is known about Rosa, so I've taken the lazy decision to label him the 'next Fernandinho'. If I'm even half-right, Manchester City fans will certainly be delighted. 

Going thrift shopping

The Mail reports that Manchester City are anticipating that Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League may see Nathan Ake's valuation drop. The Dutch international is currently valued at around £40m, but City hope to be able to agree a cut-price deal given his side's need to slash their costs, as they acclimatise to life without the huge Premier League revenue.

Groundhog day at ESPN

ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson delivered an interesting report earlier today. Apparently, Manchester City want Valencia star Ferran Torres (20), and the player is 'keen on a move' too. A move could be agreed this month.

Oh, and Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is targeting 'at least' one centre-back this summer.

I feel like Dawson is at least a month late with this news, but we appreciate his updates nevertheless.

fbl-esp-liga-valencia-atletico

On a Silva platter?

A new club has emerged as a possible destination for departing legend David Silva: Italian side Lazio. The Spaniard, according to Diario AS, has already had dinner with the club's director or sport Igli Tare, and discussions are underway about a contract. Perhaps Silva fancies one more challenge before he puts his feet up for a well deserved rest. 

City's shopping list leaked

The Evening Standard have somehow got hold of Manchester City's shopping list for defenders this summer. There are five names on there, and they should all be familiar to City fans by now. They are as follows: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Kalidou Kouliably (Napoli), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Ruben Dias (Benfica) and Jan Vertonghen (Free Agent). 

Lyon are king of the jungle

Diario AS, as relayed by Sport Witness, say that Ligue 1 side Lyon - who Manchester City could face in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals - are now leading the race to sign Peñarol winger Facundo Pellistri (18). City's effort to land the youngster have seen a 'major slowdown', and there are no 'signs of movement' in its efforts.

EatRi3DXYAAdhag

Sheffield Wednesday sign City youngster

EFL side Sheffield Wednesday have officially completed a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (19) for an undisclosed sum. The teenager has been at the City Football Academy since he was eight-years-old, and it would be nice to see the academy graduate kickstart his professional career in the Championship in Sheffield.

Koulibaly approach takes on downward spiral

According to the latest claims from Sky Italia, as relayed by Football Italia, Manchester City will NOT be going any higher than €65M for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - an offer deemed 'entirely unacceptable' by his club.

The report goes on to suggest that his valuation is believed to be between €75-80M - a valuation that many would presume as being above City's ideal spend on a number one target this summer.

-----

