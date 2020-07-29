Brazilian midfielder passes medical ahead of £21m move to Man City

Gremio midfielder Diego Rosa (17) has passed a medical ahead of a move to Manchester City worth a potential £21m, reports Brazilian media outlet Zero Hora as relayed via Sport Witness.

Rosa was first linked with a move to City about a week ago, but the negotiations appear to have been concluded swiftly with it already asserted that the teenager has passed a medical.

The deal is worth €10m up-front but bonuses could see it rise to as high as €24m, which works out at around £21.7m.

Unfortunately, there is not much information available in English-language media on Rosa's background. He was part of Brazil's U-17 World Cup winning side last year, though, and must have impressed City's scouts.

Due to his age, he will be unable to be involved with the City squad until January, but after then it is likely that he will be sent out on loan to gain valuable first-team experience.

If Rosa can come even close to being as successful a signing for City as fellow Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has been, it will be money well-spent.

