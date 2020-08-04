City Xtra
Breaking: Ferran Torres signs Man City contract - paperwork and medicals completed

Freddie Pye

Ferran Torres has signed his Manchester City contract, with all the necessary paperwork and medicals completed in Barcelona on Tuesday morning, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Various reports have suggested that the Premier League side have secured the services of the Spanish winger for a fee in the region of €25 million, with various add-ons included in negotiations with Valencia.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated the move is now 'confirmed', with the 20-year-old now contracted at the Etihad Stadium until June 2025.

TORRES1

Reports in Spain on Monday night claimed that Manchester City would send a number of their high-profile officials to be present for the contract signing, with Ferran Soriano, Omar Berrada and Txiki Begiristain all travelling to Barcelona.

Medical checks took place at the clinic of Dr Ramon Cugat, who has performed multiple medical operations with Manchester City in recent years - most recently, a knee operation on striker Sergio Aguero.

-----

