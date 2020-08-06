City Xtra
BREAKING: Key Man City defender does NOT want to extend his contract

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Eric Garcia does NOT want to extend his Manchester City contract following it's expiration in 2021. 

These comments came in his pre-match press conference as Manchester City are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. 

Guardiola said: "He announced to us that he doesn’t want to extend. He has one more year and after that, he doesn’t want to extend. We want it but he doesn’t want to extend it so I imagine he wants to play in other places."

manchester-city-v-norwich-city-premier-league (8)

This may not come as a shock to some people after weeks and weeks of speculation linking the Spaniard with Barcelona - the place where he graduated from 'La Masia' academy - especially from the Catalan press.

It remains unknown however whether Manchester City will be wanting to sell this summer or risk losing him for free in the near future.

