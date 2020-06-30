City Xtra
BREAKING: Leroy Sane set to complete Bayern Munich switch - fee under €50M mentioned

harryasiddall

Manchester City star Leroy Sané is finally set to depart the club and join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to BILD in Germany. 

After months and months of speculation, City are set to lose one of their prized assets in Germany international Leroy Sané. It's been in the pipeline for months, but Bayern Munich seem to have finally got their man. 

According to BILD's report, as relayed by Sport Witness, Munich will pay under €50 million for Sané - which will mean the fee received by City will be dramatically lower than the initial valuation.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Sané will sign a five-year contract in Germany, but will earn 'much less' than the €20 million ceiling previously put in for the transfer. 

Manchester City have also not signalled any interest in wanting to use the winger in the second-leg against Real Madrid or other possible games. This means the player should be able to train in Munich in August at the latest and not travel with City to the Champions League tournament in Lisbon.

UPDATE: Reports from Martin Blackburn from the Sun suggest that Manchester City are 'very happy' with the deal struck with the Bundesliga side - €49 million paid up-front with €11 million in add-ons.

-----

