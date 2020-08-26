Breaking: Lionel Messi indicates desire to join Manchester City

Lionel Messi has indicated a desire to join Manchester City, and will now seek to terminate his contract at Barcelona, according to Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo.

The news of the Argentine forward's decision to leave the La Liga side this summer continues to develop throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday, as various sources provide additional details into the next phase for Lionel Messi.

Manchester City are claimed to have the biggest chance of securing the player, and following reports of a conversation between Messi and Pep Guardiola just days ago, further details suggest that there have also been conversation between Messi's entourage and the City hierarchy.

Marcelo Bechler, the journalist who was first to break news of Neymar's departure from Barcelona, is now claiming that Lionel Messi will seek to terminate his deal at the Nou Camp following an expression of desire to play for Manchester City.

