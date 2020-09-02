Breaking: Lionel Messi's father concludes meeting with Barcelona president - both sides remain firm on stance

According to fresh reports, Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu have held initial talks over the potential departure of Lionel Messi.

However, it is claimed by various sources across Spain that the President of Barcelona has told Jorge that he wants Lionel Messi to stay, as he is a key figure in Ronald Koeman’s project and he will not negotiate for the player’s departure. An unchanged stance prior to Wednesday's meeting.

With Lionel Messi already making it clear that he definitely wants to leave the Nou Camp, Jorge Messi reinforced to Bartomeu that the Argentine doesn't feel like a Barcelona player anymore.

These first meeting between the two was reported to be very distant in their stances on the situation surrounding the Argentine, with no side changing their mind on their initial feelings. In the around hour and a half long discussion, seemingly no progress was made.

According to TyCSports, the words phrased by Jorge Messi were: "My son doesn't want to stay here." It is claimed that Lionel's father remained 'inflexible' in his stance during initial talks. It is now expected that negotiations will continue over the coming days, following a deadlock between the two parties.

