SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Breaking: Lionel Messi's father concludes meeting with Barcelona president - both sides remain firm on stance

harryasiddall

According to fresh reports, Jorge Messi and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu have held initial talks over the potential departure of Lionel Messi.

However, it is claimed by various sources across Spain that the President of Barcelona has told Jorge that he wants Lionel Messi to stay, as he is a key figure in Ronald Koeman’s project and he will not negotiate for the player’s departure. An unchanged stance prior to Wednesday's meeting.

fbl-eur-c1-barcelona-bayern-munich (2)

With Lionel Messi already making it clear that he definitely wants to leave the Nou Camp, Jorge Messi reinforced to Bartomeu that the Argentine doesn't feel like a Barcelona player anymore. 

These first meeting between the two was reported to be very distant in their stances on the situation surrounding the Argentine, with no side changing their mind on their initial feelings. In the around hour and a half long discussion, seemingly no progress was made.

According to TyCSports, the words phrased by Jorge Messi were: "My son doesn't want to stay here." It is claimed that Lionel's father remained 'inflexible' in his stance during initial talks. It is now expected that negotiations will continue over the coming days, following a deadlock between the two parties.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Napoli president confirms Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the club, on one condition

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that reported Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly can leave the Serie A club this summer, but on one condition.

Freddie Pye

Man City CEO to travel to Barcelona this Friday - possible deal revealed

The Man City CEO is expected in the Catalan capital soon as Messi chase steps up a gear.

Nathan Allen

by

Melbourne blue

Man City chiefs in negotiations for 'mystery target' from La Liga side

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has reportedly taken advantage of his time in Barcelona to negotiate a deal for ‘one of Sevilla’s defenders’.

Jack Walker

Barcelona star offered deal worth €700 million by Man City - reasons behind his decision to move revealed

Lionel Messi has been offered a bumper deal worth around €700 million by Manchester City to join the club this summer.

harryasiddall

Barcelona star tells close friends he intends to leave the club with showdown talks planned

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly told close friends he intends to leave the club this summer, as showdown talks between Jorge Messi and Josep Bartomeu are set to take place.

harryasiddall

Napoli chairman to meet centre-back's agent to discuss final offer of €70 million from Man City

Aurelio De Laurentiis and Fali Ramadani will meet over the weekend to discuss the situation surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly; where City are expected to present their final offer of €70 million.

harryasiddall

Barcelona had already agreed a deal with Man City defender before contacting club chiefs

City agreed to negotiate a deal for the 19-year-old- only to be discover that he had already agreed personal terms with the Catalan club.

Nathan Allen

Talks for Serie A centre-back 'could accelerate' at the end of this week - Man City could pay €70 million

Talks for 29-year-old Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly could accelerate at the end of the week, according to Corriere Mezzogiorno.

Nathan Allen

Lionel Messi – The Impossible Dream

Harry Siddall looks at The Impossible Dream; Manchester City signing the greatest of all time, Lionel Messi.

harryasiddall

"I still have one season left with them and I hope to return" - Man City defender opens up on his future

In a press conference on-duty with the Spanish national team, City's teenage defender spoke about his contract, his future and Lionel Messi.

Nathan Allen