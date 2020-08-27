BREAKING: Man City and Lionel Messi reach 'agreement in numbers'

Manchester City have reached an agreement in numbers with Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to journalist Veronica Brunati.

Since the Argentine forward announced to the club that he wished to depart after nearly two decades of magic, Manchester City have been reported as the clear favourites due to Lionel Messi's connection with manager Pep Guardiola.

Brunati reports that Manchester City have reached an 'agreement in numbers' with Lionel Messi regarding a move - more likely figures surrounding his contract and any other added bonuses he would receive upon arrival.

Cuatro also report that Lionel Messi has agreed to Manchester City's terms, while representatives from City will now travel to Barcelona to close the deal.

The big question now is if Lionel Messi can get Barcelona to agree to let him leave for free - with the club claiming the clause in his contract that allowed him to do that expired in June. In the event that this was not feasible, City may have to spend in excess of €130 million for the Argentine.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra