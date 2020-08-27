SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

BREAKING: Man City and Lionel Messi reach 'agreement in numbers'

harryasiddall

Manchester City have reached an agreement in numbers with Barcelona star Lionel Messi, according to journalist Veronica Brunati.

Since the Argentine forward announced to the club that he wished to depart after nearly two decades of magic, Manchester City have been reported as the clear favourites due to Lionel Messi's connection with manager Pep Guardiola.

GettyImages-1203928444

Brunati reports that Manchester City have reached an 'agreement in numbers' with Lionel Messi regarding a move - more likely figures surrounding his contract and any other added bonuses he would receive upon arrival.

Cuatro also report that Lionel Messi has agreed to Manchester City's terms, while representatives from City will now travel to Barcelona to close the deal.

The big question now is if Lionel Messi can get Barcelona to agree to let him leave for free - with the club claiming the clause in his contract that allowed him to do that expired in June. In the event that this was not feasible, City may have to spend in excess of €130 million for the Argentine.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City and Napoli are at the 'details stage' for Kalidou Koulibaly - €75M needed to close the deal

Manchester City's latest proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly that is reported to be in the region of €70 million 'is not enough to convince' Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

by

Shteno

Man City willing to pursue Kalidou Koulibaly AND Lionel Messi - prepared to 'get towards' €80M for Napoli defender

Manchester City are prepared to continue their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, even as the separate pursuit of Barcelona star Lionel Messi continues, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi to explain decision to leave Barcelona - Man City have less than €200M available to fund move

Lionel Messi is set to explain his reasoning behind the decision to leave Barcelona 'in the coming days' according to reports in Spain, while a separate claim suggests that Manchester City are prepared to pay a transfer fee for the Argentine forward but have less than €200 million at their disposal.

Freddie Pye

Man City want Lionel Messi documentation ready for Monday - meeting to finalise transfer targeted

Manchester City want Barcelona and Lionel Messi to come to an agreement over the departure of the Argentine forward, in order to allow themselves to prepare the necessary documentation for a transfer for Monday, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Lionel Messi to Manchester City - Where does this transfer currently stand?

Okay, so the last 24 hours have been absolutely mental from a footballing perspective. In the immediate aftermath of Harry Maguire being found guilty of battering the bobby in Mykanos, Lionel Messi decided to give United a day off from some bad PR by announcing his desire to leave Manchester City.

Joe Butterfield

Man City chiefs make it clear to Barcelona star that they're 'capable of financially facing the operation'

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has made it known to Lionel Messi's entourage that they're 'capable of financially facing the operation' to bring him to the club

harryasiddall

by

mancityscot

Barcelona star offered two year contract by Man City - Pep Guardiola expected to stay

The situation surrounding the Argentine legend is hotting up, with some reports indicating that Manchester City have made first contact.

Nathan Allen

Local Manchester band tease new Man City third kit

Local Manchester based band The Blossoms have teased what Manchester City's 2020/21 third kit may look like upon it's release in a few days time.

harryasiddall

Barcelona star has "offer on the table" from Man City - an 'unnamed side' also interested

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has an offer on the table from Man City. Pep Guardiola's side are 'one of two' clubs to make an approach, with the other coming from an unnamed side.

Jack Walker

Man City willing to pay 'large sum of money' for Lionel Messi - striker could be offered in player plus cash deal

The next few days are to be decisive if Manchester City are to sign Lionel Messi according to journalist Sam Lee, as further reports continue to emerge, linking the Barcelona legend to the Etihad, after the news that Messi wants to leave the Nou Camp broke on Tuesday evening.

Harry Winters

by

mancityscot