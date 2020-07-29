Breaking: Man City and Valencia are in 'very advanced negotiations' over a deal for Ferran Torres - fee has been reached

Manchester City and Valencia are in 'very advanced negotiations' over a deal for 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres, suggesting that a confirmation of a transfer could be imminent, according to reports in Spain.

The latest update follows reports earlier on Wednesday that the club had been informed by the La Liga side that a deal would only be completed for around €30 million plus bonuses. However, another update on the situation suggests that an agreement has been reached.

According to Héctor Gómez of GolsMediaSports, Manchester City and Valencia had been in 'very advanced negotiations' today involving Txiki Begiristain and agent Jorges Mendes. It is claimed that the player will complete a transfer for €25 million plus €10 million in bonuses.

Torres is set to become the first major signing of the summer at the Etihad Stadium, with moves for two central defenders and potentially a left-back still on the agenda.

