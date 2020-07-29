City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Breaking: Man City and Valencia are in 'very advanced negotiations' over a deal for Ferran Torres - fee has been reached

Freddie Pye

Manchester City and Valencia are in 'very advanced negotiations' over a deal for 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres, suggesting that a confirmation of a transfer could be imminent, according to reports in Spain.

The latest update follows reports earlier on Wednesday that the club had been informed by the La Liga side that a deal would only be completed for around €30 million plus bonuses. However, another update on the situation suggests that an agreement has been reached.

According to Héctor Gómez of GolsMediaSports, Manchester City and Valencia had been in 'very advanced negotiations' today involving Txiki Begiristain and agent Jorges Mendes. It is claimed that the player will complete a transfer for €25 million plus €10 million in bonuses.

TORRES1

Torres is set to become the first major signing of the summer at the Etihad Stadium, with moves for two central defenders and potentially a left-back still on the agenda.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Valencia state their price for Ferran Torres - Man City to send player in opposite direction in separate deal

Valencia have stated their asking price for Ferran Torres, with the club reportedly needing to sell players 'urgently' due to their financial struggles, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Brazilian midfielder passes medical ahead of £21m move to Man City

Gremio midfielder Diego Rosa has passed a medical ahead of a move to Man City worth a possible total of around £21m, report Zero Hora.

markgough96

Brazilian midfielder passes Man City medical ahead of €24M deal - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #2

It's day two of City Xtra's daily transfer round-up, and it's been a busy day as the transfer market continues to wake from its slumber. There's a revelation about Kevin de Bruyne's future, talk of a Brazilian midfielder already passing a medical, and surprising news about David Silva.

markgough96

by

KdbForBallondor

Additional images of 2020/21 Man City away kit leaked ahead of Monday's release

Additional images of Manchester City's 2020/21 away kit have been leaked by EleteTSC, ahead of the scheduled release on Monday.

harryasiddall

“I am so happy at Man City” – Pep Guardiola gives an insight into his future at the club

In a recent press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola exclaimed how happy he is at the club.

Sam Puddephatt

'A star in the making' - Man City linked with bizarre bid for free agent

Manchester City could be set to sign Cameron Coxe (21) after he was released by Cardiff City, reports WalesOnline.

markgough96

Man City first-team set for surprise game BEFORE Champions League second-leg against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola's preparations for City's second-leg tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League have been revealed, and they include a friendly match, reports James Ducker in The Telegraph.

markgough96

Man City vs Real Madrid under threat following positive Covid-19 test at La Liga club

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is under threat after reports of a positive case of Covid-19 have come out from the Spanish club's camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Man City star set to sign new five-year deal 'in the coming months' - player has 'signalled intent' to finish career at the club

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has 'signalled his intent' to finish his career at the club, and is set to sign a new five-year deal at the club 'in the coming months', according to the 9320 Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona 'crazy' about signing Man City star - decision is 'up to the player'

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are 'crazy' about the prospect of signing Manchester City centre back Eric García, whether it be this summer or for free when his contract expires next year.

Hamish MacRae