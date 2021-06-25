Breaking: Man City Close In On Aston Villa's Jack Grealish In Record-Breaking Transfer

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish for a record-breaking sum, according to the latest emerging information.

The Premier League champions are reportedly set to secure the signature of one of the top-flight's premier talents, in a major recruitment drive this summer, as Pep Guardiola looks to assemble a squad to win the Champions League.

That recruitment process has drawn them to the likes of Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa's club captain Jack Grealish - with reports on Friday providing major updates on the future of the England international.

According to an exclusive report from the Mail, Manchester City will complete a £100 million deal for Jack Grealish, after he has finished representing England at ongoing European Championships this summer.

It is claimed that talks between the two clubs have progressed 'rapidly' and Manchester City, who still want to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham despite a first bid being rejected by Daniel Levy, have now agreed a deal with the Birmingham club.

These reports were then followed up by talkSport, who revealed that sources had informed them that Manchester City are close to the signing of Grealish for a fee in the region of £100 million.

Further reports and clarification on the situation is expected in the coming hours and days, but the reports are certainly taking a strong stance and the indications are that Jack Grealish will be lining up alongside the likes of Kevin de Bruyne from next season.

Manchester City are still expected to continue their pursuit of a top-level striker this summer, and that pursuit will almost certainly take them back to Harry Kane with an improved offer for the England international.

Alternative options will be eyed up by Etihad officials, in the event that they cannot get a deal done, however given the importance of the role and their struggles in front of goal last season, it is expected that Manchester City will do everything they can to sign the player.

