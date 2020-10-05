Breaking: Man City defender undergoes medical at Premier League club ahead of permanent transfer

Tosin Adarabioyo is undergoing a medical at Fulham ahead of a permanent transfer from Manchester City in the closing hours of the summer transfer window, as per the latest reports from England.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been linked with a number of high-profile moves away from the Etihad Stadium, with several Premier League clubs making enquiries into the possibility of signing the player. The imminent move away comes after Adarabioyo shunned a contract offer from Pep Guardiola's side, amid doubts over his game time considering the signings of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer.

Despite interest from West Ham and Everton, Ben Ransom of Sky Sports has reported that Tosin Adarabioyo is currently undergoing a medical with newly-promoted Fulham ahead of what is believed to be a permanent transfer in the closing hours of the transfer window.

Details such as contract-length and any potential fee should the move be that of a permanent nature are yet to be understood, however we should receive additional details in the coming moments.

