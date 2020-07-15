BREAKING: Man City have a 'total agreement' with La Liga winger

Manchester City have a 'total agreement' with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, after a meeting between his entourage and the club managed to tie down a deal, according to Eurosport.

If Manchester City and Valencia can now agree on a fee for the versatile 20-year-old , it could become official in the 'coming weeks', with winger potentially becoming the first of several arrivals at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

According to a separate report by AS, it is claimed that as it stands, it is 'most likely' that Torres will be a Manchester City player by the 2020/21 season. Jt is more likely than staying at Valencia or joining another club. The economic offer from Manchester City is claimed to be 'very important', with a long contract.

AS continue by stating that Valencia are obliged to sit down and negotiate an operation that could be around €30 - 40 million. The operation is closed, neither between the clubs nor the player, but it is very much on track. It should 'take shape' definitively in the coming days.

With Leroy Sané's departure to Bayern Munich confirmed, rumours as to who would replace the German winger have been circulating for several weeks. One winger who has seemingly caught the eye of Etihad officials was Ferran Torres - who has four goals and four assists in La Liga this season.

The advantage Manchester City have when it comes down to the negotiations with Valencia is that Torres is entering the final year of his current contract - and has so far shown no desire to sign an extension.

