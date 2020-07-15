City Xtra
BREAKING: Man City have a 'total agreement' with La Liga winger

harryasiddall

Manchester City have a 'total agreement' with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, after a meeting between his entourage and the club managed to tie down a deal, according to Eurosport. 

If Manchester City and Valencia can now agree on a fee for the versatile 20-year-old , it could become official in the 'coming weeks', with winger potentially becoming the first of several arrivals at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

valencia-cf-v-atalanta-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (1)

According to a separate report by AS, it is claimed that as it stands, it is 'most likely' that Torres will be a Manchester City player by the 2020/21 season. Jt is more likely than staying at Valencia or joining another club. The economic offer from Manchester City is claimed to be 'very important', with a long contract.

AS continue by stating that Valencia are obliged to sit down and negotiate an operation that could be around €30 - 40 million. The operation is closed, neither between the clubs nor the player, but it is very much on track. It should 'take shape' definitively in the coming days.

With Leroy Sané's departure to Bayern Munich confirmed, rumours as to who would replace the German winger have been circulating for several weeks. One winger who has seemingly caught the eye of Etihad officials was Ferran Torres - who has four goals and four assists in La Liga this season.

The advantage Manchester City have when it comes down to the negotiations with Valencia is that Torres is entering the final year of his current contract - and has so far shown no desire to sign an extension.

-----

Man City set to hand Pep Guardiola £150m transfer budget as 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star is revealed

Pep Guardiola will be granted a budget of around £150m in the transfer market, and Bayern Munich's David Alaba is a leading target, according to The Guardian and SkySportsNews.

markgough96

by

FALIBlue

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Manchester City secured a third consecutive victory against Bournemouth at the Etihad tonight with an uncomfortable 2-1 win.

Danny Lardner

Jesus starts his 100th game - Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium tonight for their penultimate home game of the campaign. With an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon, Guardiola's side may mirror the significance of the fixture.

harryasiddall

Man City 'determined' to bring in at least FOUR players in the summer transfer window

Manchester City are determined to recruit players at centre-back, left-back, on the wing, and upfront in this summer's transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Danny Lardner

Tottenham Hostpur player emerges as shock target for Man City after club make enquiry

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen (33), has emerged as a shock target for Manchester City, and an enquiry has already been made about the Belgian's future.

markgough96

Man City set to keep faith in Gabriel Jesus in spite of plan to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

Manchester City intend to stick with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero as its forward options for next season - but intend to make a move to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2021, according to reports.

markgough96

"It is not the case that we will now sign a new contract in Manchester tomorrow.” - Agent of Man City star discusses midfielders future

With Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban by CAS on Monday morning, it'll have eased the mind of the majority of City fans to learn that Kevin De Bruyne would've stayed at the club no matter what.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Lee Mason will be the referee in charge when Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad, for what will be City’s penultimate league match at home this season on Wednesday evening.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League following two consecutive 5-0 victories in their last two games.

Danny Lardner

New Man City targets identified as journalist discloses the club's plans to make as many as FIVE new signings

James Ducker in The Telegraph reports that City are looking to make as many as five new signings when the transfer window opens, and has listed the players currently on the club's radar.

markgough96