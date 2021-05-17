Breaking: Man City Make Contact With Harry Kane's Representatives

Manchester City have made contact with the representatives of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to the latest information to emerge from England on Monday evening.

With Sergio Aguero set to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer, a number of high-profile forwards from across Europe have been linked with moves to the home of the Premier League champions in the coming months.

One of these forwards is Harry Kane - a striker that represents a slightly different profile to the sort of players that many would expect Manchester City to pursue in order to lead their line, however his goalscoring record is unquestionable.

The latest information to emerge from England on Monday afternoon may excite many Manchester City fans, and increase their hopes of the club securing the player who is known to be admired by many at the Etihad including Pep Guardiola.

According to the breaking information from Sky Sports, the England international has once again informed Tottenham of his desire to leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Such is the strength of Kane's desire to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that his club are reportedly now 'making enquiries' about replacement centre-forwards.

Perhaps the most interesting point is that according to Sky Sports, Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in contacting Harry Kane's representatives CK66 expressing a desire to sign the 27 year-old.

The contacting of the player's representatives also aligns itself with a previous claim from one of the most reliable sources for Manchester City information.

Back in early April, it was reported by insider Lu Martin that Manchester City's 'goal' for the upcoming summer transfer window in the striker position was Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The feeling in some corners is that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be demanding fees in excess of £120 million for the England international, however with Kane now expressing a desire to leave the club, they may now be forced into accepting a figure slightly below their valuation.

Other than Harry Kane, the understanding from various other sources is that there are three other names on Manchester City's shortlist for the upcoming window at striker: Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, Andre Silva.

