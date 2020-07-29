Breaking: Man City reach 'closed agreement' with Valencia for Ferran Torres - contracts being exchanged

Manchester City and Valencia have reached a 'closed agreement' for the transfer of Ferran Torres to the Premier League club, with contracts being exchanged between all parties, according to the latest reports from Spain.

It appears as though significant negotiations have taken place on Wednesday afternoon, with developments coming through from Spanish outlets across the course of the day. The latest of those developments is that an agreement has now been reached between the clubs involved.

According to Hector Gomez, Manchester City and Valencia have reached a 'closed agreement' for the transfer of the 20-year-old Spanish winger, Ferran Torres. Contracts are now being exchanged, and although they are yet to be signed, all parties involved have fully agreed terms on the transfer.

A previous claim by Gomez was that the transfer would cost an initial €25 million fee, with €10 million in additional bonuses.

-----

