Breaking: Man City set to complete signing of Portuguese centre-back for fee in the region of €65M

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Ruben Dias from SL Benfica for a fee in the region of €60 to €65 million, according to the latest claims from Portugal.

The pursuit of a marquee centre-back recruit has been publicised over several months now, and with the transfer window edging towards it's conclusion, Manchester City appear to have intensified their pursuit of their top targets. While Jules Kounde appears to remain a key option for Txiki Begiristain and co this window, another name has come back to light on Friday afternoon.

According to O Jogo, Manchester City are expected to close a deal for Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias for between €60M and €65M. Current centre-back Nicolas Otamendi will head in the opposite direction, despite previous claims suggesting he was due to sign for FC Porto in the coming days.

The 23-year-old has long been a reported target of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, with other sources linking him with high-profile moves to the likes of Barcelona and city rivals Manchester United. However, the latest reports would suggest that City are on the verge of securing a player in their number one position this window.

