Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Sevilla central defender Jules Kounde (21), in a deal that will exceed £50 million, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The issue of purchasing a central defender to partner Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the Manchester City defence has been rumbling on all summer, with the likes of Jose Gimenez and Diego Carlos being linked with moves to the Etihad. Most notably, Kalidou Koulibaly was seemingly the player City had their heart set on, however negotiating with Aurelio De Laurentiis has proven to be a major stumbling block given the breakdown in relationship between the two parties.

In recent days, the profile of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde (21) has emerged as a strong option to revert to given the struggles posed by negotiating with Napoli. Now, according to AS, conversations between the management teams of both Manchester City and Sevilla have been taking place since last week. It is also claimed that the player himself has agreed to the move should the two parties agree on a fee.

According to AS, the final figures of the operation are set to be in the region of €50 million, and what is now being negotiated are the fixed payment amounts and what objective-related bonuses can be placed into the deal. The player does in fact have a release clause of €80 million, but Manchester City strongly indicated they would not be triggering said close. However, an amount sufficient enough will complete the deal 'int he next few hours'.

Manchester City fans will breathe a sigh of relief at the news this evening, with a large portion of the fanbase venting their disgust at sporting director Txiki Begiristain and his lack of progress in securing a marquee central defender to replace Vincent Kompany.

