Breaking: Man City Prepare €150M Harry Kane Bid

Manchester City are preparing their second bid of the summer transfer window for number one striker target Harry Kane, as per the latest emerging information.

The Tottenham striker has been determined to secure a move away from the North London club this summer, as he seeks a stronger chance of winning major trophies during the peak of his top-level professional career.

Manchester City have been hot on the trail of the 28 year-old, as they look to secure a capable replacement for Sergio Aguero - who left the club earlier this summer, on a free transfer to FC Barcelona.

However, as Daniel Levy stands firm on a £150 million valuation for his prized asset, hopes of securing a world class striker appeared to be fading as the transfer window deadline edged ever closer, until now.

As per the exclusive information of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are 'not giving up' on a deal for Harry Kane, and officials at the Premier League champions are now preparing a new bid of €150 million.

Romano clarifies that this bid is merely in the event of Spurs' stance changing, and they show a willingness to sell this summer.

Tottenham are yet to receive any new proposal from Manchester City for Harry Kane, and maintain their desire of wanting to keep him beyond the ongoing summer window.

For Manchester City, their strategy is to be ready, and wait for the stance to change.

Harry Kane could become the second big money acquisition of the summer at the Etihad Stadium, following in the footsteps of Jack Grealish - who completed a £100 million switch from Aston Villa earlier this month.

Any fee north the aforementioned fee for Grealish would solidify the Premier League champions' place as holders of the English top-flight's transfer record - after breaking it once already this summer.

It is expected that should Manchester City complete a move for Harry Kane, then it would bring an end to their summer business in regards to arrivals at the club. However, there remains situations surrounding the likes of Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte - all of whom are understood to be seeking a way out.

